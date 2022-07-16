Sign up
Photo 2755
16july
Managed a couple photos today; looking forward to an upcoming short trip away from home…guessing at the ID on this, perhaps an Eastern Pondhawk?
16th July 2022
16th Jul 22
3
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3504
photos
176
followers
237
following
754% complete
View this month »
2748
2749
2750
2751
2752
2753
2754
2755
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
16th July 2022 10:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
All I can tell you is dragonfly! But the coloring is really interesting o n this one. Good shot!
July 17th, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
Great detail
July 17th, 2022
Mags
ace
Nice capture!
July 17th, 2022
