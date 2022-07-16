Previous
16july by amyk
16july

Managed a couple photos today; looking forward to an upcoming short trip away from home…guessing at the ID on this, perhaps an Eastern Pondhawk?
16th July 2022 16th Jul 22

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Ann H. LeFevre
All I can tell you is dragonfly! But the coloring is really interesting o n this one. Good shot!
July 17th, 2022  
Walks @ 7
Great detail
July 17th, 2022  
Mags
Nice capture!
July 17th, 2022  
