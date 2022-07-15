Previous
Next
another coneflower… by amyk
Photo 2754

another coneflower…

…will have to do for getting me caught up. Need to get out with the camera again!
15th July 2022 15th Jul 22

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
754% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
They are so photogenic. Great close up shot.
July 16th, 2022  
Mags ace
Nicely composed.
July 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise