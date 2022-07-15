Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2754
another coneflower…
…will have to do for getting me caught up. Need to get out with the camera again!
15th July 2022
15th Jul 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3503
photos
176
followers
237
following
754% complete
View this month »
2747
2748
2749
2750
2751
2752
2753
2754
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
10th July 2022 7:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
ace
They are so photogenic. Great close up shot.
July 16th, 2022
Mags
ace
Nicely composed.
July 16th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close