when the party’s over… by amyk
Photo 2775

when the party’s over…

todays yellow flower…
5th August 2022 5th Aug 22

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Bill ace
I may feel like that looks tomorrow.
August 6th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Perfect title!
August 6th, 2022  
jackie edwards ace
probably suffering from excess humidity ; )
August 6th, 2022  
Mags ace
Sad to see it in this state, but a great shot.
August 6th, 2022  
Yao RL ace
time to enjoy the seeds.
August 6th, 2022  
