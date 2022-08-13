Previous
pink coneflower by amyk
Photo 2783

pink coneflower

continuing the week of pink…
13th August 2022 13th Aug 22

amyK

amyK
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful close up .
August 14th, 2022  
