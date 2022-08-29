Sign up
Photo 2799
Red canna lily
We have a red and a yellow; conveniently the red has a nice blossom opening today. Red flowers to close out my August month of flowers.
29th August 2022
29th Aug 22
2
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3577
photos
175
followers
236
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
29th August 2022 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful capture
August 30th, 2022
Mags
ace
That red really pops. Lovely!
August 30th, 2022
