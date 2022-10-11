Previous
11october by amyk
Photo 2842

11october

Interesting seed head…looks like a mop :)
11th October 2022

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details

Rick
Cool capture.
October 12th, 2022  
Milanie
I definitely see the resemblance
October 12th, 2022  
