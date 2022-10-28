Previous
Selfie by amyk
Photo 2859

Selfie

52week challenge, week 43- “faceless portrait”…taken with my iPad, used the sun shining in the window to over-highlight my face, then a Deep Arts Effects “mosaic” edit.
28th October 2022 28th Oct 22

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Rick ace
Great shot and edit.
October 29th, 2022  
Kathy ace
I like this a lot. Well done.
October 29th, 2022  
Mags ace
Wow! This is super cool!
October 29th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous!
October 29th, 2022  
