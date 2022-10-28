Sign up
Photo 2859
Selfie
52week challenge, week 43- “faceless portrait”…taken with my iPad, used the sun shining in the window to over-highlight my face, then a Deep Arts Effects “mosaic” edit.
28th October 2022
28th Oct 22
4
5
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3669
photos
181
followers
239
following
2852
2853
2854
2855
2856
2857
2858
2859
Tags
52wc-2022-w43
Rick
ace
Great shot and edit.
October 29th, 2022
Kathy
ace
I like this a lot. Well done.
October 29th, 2022
Mags
ace
Wow! This is super cool!
October 29th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous!
October 29th, 2022
