landscape6, ice&snow (b&w, day 25) by amyk
Photo 2979

landscape6, ice&snow (b&w, day 25)

Flash of Red, day 25 “landscape” snow and ice after our recent storm
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

amyK

Milanie ace
Like the way your eye follows the curve in the river
February 26th, 2023  
Rick ace
Awesome capture.
February 26th, 2023  
