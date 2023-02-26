Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2980
landscape7, moody river (b&w, day 26)
Flash of Red, day 26 “landscape”. Last of the landscape week, playing catch up again. Not the traditional landscape, but liked the moody feel.
26th February 2023
26th Feb 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3821
photos
185
followers
244
following
816% complete
View this month »
2973
2974
2975
2976
2977
2978
2979
2980
Latest from all albums
2975
2976
767
2977
2978
2979
768
2980
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-ZS200
Taken
21st February 2022 2:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2023
Susan Wakely
ace
It has the feel of an old sepia photo.
February 27th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close