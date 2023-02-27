Previous
Next
circle along the river (b&w, day27) by amyk
Photo 2981

circle along the river (b&w, day27)

Flash of Red, day 27 “circle”. Another of those “implied circles”; took this while looking for landscape shots and decided it worked for circles.
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
816% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful reflection!
February 28th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh yes that is wonderful!
February 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise