Photo 2982
Angel circles, (b&w, day 28)
Flash of Red, day 28 “circles” looking for that final b&w and decided I haven’t used any of the angel collection lately.
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
816% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Tags
for2023
Maggiemae
ace
Intriguing! It took me a minute to sort out the angel shapes with wings! A little treasure!
March 1st, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
A lovely way to complete the month!
March 1st, 2023
Babs
ace
They are delightful
March 1st, 2023
Mags
ace
Aww! Just lovely!
March 1st, 2023
