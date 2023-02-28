Previous
Angel circles, (b&w, day 28) by amyk
Photo 2982

Angel circles, (b&w, day 28)

Flash of Red, day 28 “circles” looking for that final b&w and decided I haven’t used any of the angel collection lately.
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
Maggiemae ace
Intriguing! It took me a minute to sort out the angel shapes with wings! A little treasure!
March 1st, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
A lovely way to complete the month!
March 1st, 2023  
Babs ace
They are delightful
March 1st, 2023  
Mags ace
Aww! Just lovely!
March 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
