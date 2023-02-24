Sign up
Photo 2978
landscape5 , park shadows (b&w, day 24)
Flash of Red, day 24 “landscape”. A late afternoon walk today as the shadows were getting longer.
24th February 2023
24th Feb 23
0
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Views
3
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
24th February 2023 5:24pm
Privacy
Tags
for2023
