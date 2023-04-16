Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3029
coffee & a shadow (day16)
30shots/1subject (coffee)…edited an old photo; like the moon-shaped shadow
16th April 2023
16th Apr 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3913
photos
184
followers
245
following
829% complete
View this month »
3022
3023
3024
3025
3026
3027
3028
3029
Latest from all albums
801
802
3027
80
803
3028
804
3029
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
16th April 2023 7:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2023
Dawn
ace
Nice
April 17th, 2023
Mags
ace
Great job!
April 17th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close