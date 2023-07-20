Previous
Next
Mullein and more mullein by amyk
Photo 3124

Mullein and more mullein

This spot along the river is filled with it….
20th July 2023 20th Jul 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
856% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
I was noticing a big patch of this on a bank near the post office this week. Not nearly as pretty as these.
July 22nd, 2023  
Rick ace
Cool capture.
July 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise