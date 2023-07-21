Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3125
21july
still having trouble keeping up…so one from earlier this month…
21st July 2023
21st Jul 23
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4035
photos
188
followers
253
following
856% complete
View this month »
3118
3119
3120
3121
3122
3123
3124
3125
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
12th July 2023 1:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Kathy
ace
Good capture of the heron.
July 22nd, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Prettier than any model on the catwalk!
July 22nd, 2023
Rick
ace
Nice capture.
July 22nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close