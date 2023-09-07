Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3173
duckweed on the pond…
…and the turtle
7th September 2023
7th Sep 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4092
photos
183
followers
248
following
869% complete
View this month »
3166
3167
3168
3169
3170
3171
3172
3173
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
1st September 2023 11:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
eDorre
ace
What a cutie!
September 8th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close