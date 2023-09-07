Previous
duckweed on the pond… by amyk
Photo 3173

duckweed on the pond…

…and the turtle
7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
869% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre ace
What a cutie!
September 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise