26march by amyk
26march

The next to open after crocuses is our Siberian Squill. Overcast and windy today but I was determined to get a flower photo! :)
26th March 2024 26th Mar 24

amyK

ace
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Babs ace
So pretty
March 27th, 2024  
Annie D ace
love the colour - how lovely to have them in the garden
March 27th, 2024  
Diana ace
such beautiful flowers and colour.
March 27th, 2024  
