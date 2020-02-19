Sign up
Snacking on sumac
Dark eyed junco....needed to add some color after fussing with b&w still life’s!
19th February 2020
19th Feb 20
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2266
photos
109
followers
163
following
Milanie
ace
Love the way he's sitting atop the red berries. Real nice dof
February 20th, 2020
