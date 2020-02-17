Sign up
May I join you?
Catching up on the 52 week challenge—really want to stick with it. Week 7 theme is Love.
17th February 2020
17th Feb 20
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Tags
52wc-2020-w7
Milanie
ace
Such nice timing.
February 18th, 2020
