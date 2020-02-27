Sign up
346 / 365
2waxwings
27th February 2020
27th Feb 20
4
3
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michiganer...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2281
photos
109
followers
162
following
94% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
23rd February 2020 12:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tony Rogers
Fantastic ~ fav
February 28th, 2020
Shawna Schroeder
Very pretty :)
February 28th, 2020
Debra
ace
Great capture
February 28th, 2020
jackie edwards
ace
What beautiful colors!
February 28th, 2020
