day20-deconstructed by amyk
Photo 383

day20-deconstructed

As a child (and possibly as an adult) I liked to try to eat the caramel from around the cream filling. So thought to try the deconstructed photo, but not the most appetizing look, so a little edit to smooth things over.
20th April 2020 20th Apr 20

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Ready for snacking! I used to like to eat the frozen milky way bars in the same way- layer by layer. It all ends up looking the same in your stomach!
April 21st, 2020  
