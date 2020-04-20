Sign up
Photo 383
day20-deconstructed
As a child (and possibly as an adult) I liked to try to eat the caramel from around the cream filling. So thought to try the deconstructed photo, but not the most appetizing look, so a little edit to smooth things over.
20th April 2020
20th Apr 20
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2372
photos
111
followers
165
following
376
377
378
379
380
381
382
383
380
381
1937
382
1938
50
383
1939
Tags
30-shots2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Ready for snacking! I used to like to eat the frozen milky way bars in the same way- layer by layer. It all ends up looking the same in your stomach!
April 21st, 2020
