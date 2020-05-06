Sign up
Photo 397
6may
And today’s egret is this one, hiding in the trees. Chippewa Nature Center wetlands, Midland, Michigan
6th May 2020
6th May 20
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2403
photos
115
followers
167
following
108% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
4th May 2020 3:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Rick
ace
Great shot.
May 7th, 2020
Barb
ace
This lovely white bird shows up so nicely against your muted background! Nice work, Amy!
May 7th, 2020
