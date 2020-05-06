Previous
6may by amyk
Photo 397

6may

And today’s egret is this one, hiding in the trees. Chippewa Nature Center wetlands, Midland, Michigan
6th May 2020 6th May 20

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Rick ace
Great shot.
May 7th, 2020  
Barb ace
This lovely white bird shows up so nicely against your muted background! Nice work, Amy!
May 7th, 2020  
