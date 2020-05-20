Sign up
Photo 409
Dog walk time. Resistance is futile.
Every morning (once I finish that first cup of coffee), Marty plants himself in front of me with this look.
For the 52week challenge week21 “creatures” and the six word story.
20th May 2020
20th May 20
2
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2431
photos
116
followers
168
following
112% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
extras
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
17th May 2020 8:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sixws-105
,
52wc-2020-w21
Walks @ 7
ace
How could you resist? I just got back from ours.
May 21st, 2020
Debra
ace
What a good looking pup!
May 21st, 2020
