Dog walk time. Resistance is futile. by amyk
Photo 409

Dog walk time. Resistance is futile.

Every morning (once I finish that first cup of coffee), Marty plants himself in front of me with this look.
For the 52week challenge week21 “creatures” and the six word story.
20th May 2020 20th May 20

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Walks @ 7 ace
How could you resist? I just got back from ours.
May 21st, 2020  
Debra ace
What a good looking pup!
May 21st, 2020  
