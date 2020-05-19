Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 408
Tulip/backlight
An attempt at a b&w backlit shot. For the current b&w challenge. Some experience at b&w photography; very little knowledge of lighting techniques. Best on black.
19th May 2020
19th May 20
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2429
photos
116
followers
168
following
111% complete
View this month »
401
402
403
404
405
406
407
408
Latest from all albums
405
1965
406
1966
407
1967
408
1968
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
extras
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
12th May 2020 6:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bw-53
Milanie
ace
It is quite dramatic against black
May 20th, 2020
jackie edwards
ace
A very romantic b&w. Well done
May 20th, 2020
Rick
ace
Cool capture.
May 20th, 2020
Babs
ace
Beautiful, works well.
May 20th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close