Tulip/backlight by amyk
Photo 408

Tulip/backlight

An attempt at a b&w backlit shot. For the current b&w challenge. Some experience at b&w photography; very little knowledge of lighting techniques. Best on black.
19th May 2020 19th May 20

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Milanie ace
It is quite dramatic against black
May 20th, 2020  
jackie edwards ace
A very romantic b&w. Well done
May 20th, 2020  
Rick ace
Cool capture.
May 20th, 2020  
Babs ace
Beautiful, works well.
May 20th, 2020  
