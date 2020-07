exercising her rights

52week challenge. Week 30 “street photography”. Love the genre; NOT good at it. Saw this lady with her table set up outside the post office today...drove around the block 3 times trying to get a vantage point. Did not want to engage with her as I wouldn’t be signing her petition. Waited for cars and people to get out of the way...tried it in b&w, didn’t like it. And so...this is it. :)