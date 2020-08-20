Sign up
Photo 445
children (Olivia Parker artist challenge)
Have never tried an artists challenge. Quite taken by the Olivia Parker work “Child”.
https://artssummary.com/2019/07/05/order-of-imagination-the-photographs-of-olivia-parker-at-peabody-essex-museum-pem-july-13-november-11-2019/
My take on this work; the photo is my grandmother and her brother probably about 1912 or so.
20th August 2020
20th Aug 20
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Tags
ac-parker
