children (Olivia Parker artist challenge) by amyk
Photo 445

Have never tried an artists challenge. Quite taken by the Olivia Parker work “Child”. https://artssummary.com/2019/07/05/order-of-imagination-the-photographs-of-olivia-parker-at-peabody-essex-museum-pem-july-13-november-11-2019/ My take on this work; the photo is my grandmother and her brother probably about 1912 or so.
20th August 2020 20th Aug 20

amyK

