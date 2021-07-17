Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 579
Lilies, late afternoon
17th July 2021
17th Jul 21
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
17th July 2021 7:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
jackie edwards
ace
I like these low light ones. Great mood and depth.
July 18th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful taken shot in lovely light .
July 18th, 2021
