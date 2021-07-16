Previous
Next
16july by amyk
Photo 578

16july

Today’s lilies…had to do some editing to get color correct…neither camera nor phone seemed to get it right…guessing I need to adjust the white balance on the camera? Not something I’ve learned much about yet. Advice appreciated.
16th July 2021 16th Jul 21

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
158% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

jackie edwards ace
Do you shoot raw?
July 17th, 2021  
jackie edwards ace
These are gorgeous btw!
July 17th, 2021  
Bill ace
Beautiful.
July 17th, 2021  
Jane Pittenger ace
Do you shoot raw? If so, you can adjust white balance easily in editing program like Lightroom. Do you have manual for your camera? If so, it will tell you how to adjust white balance. There should be settings for daylight, cloudy, shade etc. If you shoot in raw you don’t need to have it right in camera because its easy to do in processing. If you shoot jpegs the options are less. Beautifullilies and shot
July 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise