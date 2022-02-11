Previous
winter picnic by amyk
winter picnic

…and just for fun…when we walked at Bay City State park recently, there was a couple walking their dog and carrying a bag of birdseed that they were distributing to various picnic tables, stumps, etc. The birds weren’t far behind….
11th February 2022 11th Feb 22

amyK

amyK
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Bill ace
Such a beautiful bird.
February 12th, 2022  
