Photo 649
winter picnic
…and just for fun…when we walked at Bay City State park recently, there was a couple walking their dog and carrying a bag of birdseed that they were distributing to various picnic tables, stumps, etc. The birds weren’t far behind….
11th February 2022
11th Feb 22
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3315
photos
171
followers
230
following
177% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
9th February 2022 12:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Bill
ace
Such a beautiful bird.
February 12th, 2022
