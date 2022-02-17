Sign up
Photo 650
17february
Goldfinch on an overcast day…
17th February 2022
17th Feb 22
6
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3322
photos
174
followers
232
following
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
17th February 2022 11:46am
Walks @ 7
ace
Sweet and he/she does look a bit pensive
February 18th, 2022
GaryW
Such a pretty bird, well photographed!
February 18th, 2022
Rick
ace
Great capture.
February 18th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
Nicely hunkered down
February 18th, 2022
jackie edwards
ace
Probably knows what he's in for❄️
February 18th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Lovely against the blurred grey
February 18th, 2022
