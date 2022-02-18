Sign up
Photo 651
Focusing on morning coffee….
52week challenge, week7 prompt is coffee. Thought it would be easy but I struggled for an idea. Today it came together…and yes this is an insulated cup made to look like a lens…a gift from my sons a few years ago.
18th February 2022
18th Feb 22
3
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3324
photos
174
followers
232
following
178% complete
644
645
646
647
648
649
650
651
2602
2603
2604
2605
650
2606
651
2607
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
18th February 2022 5:02pm
Tags
52wc-2022-w7
Mags
ace
LOL! Love these mugs. I was looking at some lens earlier though and I thought you had a new one.
February 19th, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
Excellent! Love those mugs.
February 19th, 2022
GaryW
Very cool cup!
February 19th, 2022
