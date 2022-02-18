Previous
Focusing on morning coffee…. by amyk
Focusing on morning coffee….

52week challenge, week7 prompt is coffee. Thought it would be easy but I struggled for an idea. Today it came together…and yes this is an insulated cup made to look like a lens…a gift from my sons a few years ago.
Mags ace
LOL! Love these mugs. I was looking at some lens earlier though and I thought you had a new one.
February 19th, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
Excellent! Love those mugs.
February 19th, 2022  
GaryW
Very cool cup!
February 19th, 2022  
