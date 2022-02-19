Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 652
squirrel on a fence
Cold, but sunny yesterday so took the camera on our afternoon dog outing. Found little I felt like shooting until we got back to the parking lot and this little guy was on the fence near our car….
19th February 2022
19th Feb 22
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3326
photos
174
followers
232
following
178% complete
View this month »
645
646
647
648
649
650
651
652
Latest from all albums
2604
2605
650
2606
651
2607
652
2608
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
18th February 2022 2:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Velina
Nice capture
February 20th, 2022
Milanie
ace
What a great spot for him to wait for you
February 20th, 2022
Mags
ace
Marvelous capture!
February 20th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close