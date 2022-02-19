Previous
Next
squirrel on a fence by amyk
Photo 652

squirrel on a fence

Cold, but sunny yesterday so took the camera on our afternoon dog outing. Found little I felt like shooting until we got back to the parking lot and this little guy was on the fence near our car….
19th February 2022 19th Feb 22

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
178% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Velina
Nice capture
February 20th, 2022  
Milanie ace
What a great spot for him to wait for you
February 20th, 2022  
Mags ace
Marvelous capture!
February 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise