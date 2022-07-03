Sign up
Photo 679
week27…
…of the 52 week challenge “negative space”
3rd July 2022
3rd Jul 22
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3487
photos
176
followers
235
following
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
3rd July 2022 4:37pm
Tags
52wc-2022-w27
Bill
ace
Very nice use of the black background.
July 4th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful!
July 4th, 2022
