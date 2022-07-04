Sign up
Photo 680
4july
For the current etsooi challenge…A little editing in Deep Art Effects and a frame from Snapseed.
4th July 2022
4th Jul 22
0
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3489
photos
176
followers
235
following
186% complete
View this month »
Tags
etsooi-143
