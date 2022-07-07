Sign up
Photo 682
Yellow-headed blackbird
Not a great shot by any means, but I was excited to see this bird as it’s a new one for me. So excited I didn’t have my settings correct…:(
7th July 2022
7th Jul 22
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
6th July 2022 2:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
What a lovely shot of this beautiful bird!
July 8th, 2022
