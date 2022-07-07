Previous
Yellow-headed blackbird by amyk
Yellow-headed blackbird

Not a great shot by any means, but I was excited to see this bird as it’s a new one for me. So excited I didn’t have my settings correct…:(
amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Diana ace
What a lovely shot of this beautiful bird!
July 8th, 2022  
