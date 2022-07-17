Previous
brinewell by amyk
Photo 684

brinewell

Part of the Dow Chemical history museum; for the 52week challenge, week 28 “perspective”
17th July 2022 17th Jul 22

amyK

Mags ace
Nicely done!
July 18th, 2022  
