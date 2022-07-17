Sign up
Photo 684
brinewell
Part of the Dow Chemical history museum; for the 52week challenge, week 28 “perspective”
17th July 2022
17th Jul 22
1
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
Tags
52wc-2022-w28
Mags
ace
Nicely done!
July 18th, 2022
