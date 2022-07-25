Sign up
Photo 685
caught munching
seen along the state park trail we were walking today…
25th July 2022
25th Jul 22
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3515
photos
177
followers
237
following
187% complete
View this month »
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
25th July 2022 9:50am
Walks @ 7
ace
Nice timing
July 26th, 2022
