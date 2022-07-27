Previous
Next
Crane family by amyk
Photo 687

Crane family

Processing some photos from our recent trip; Sandhill cranes, 2 adults and a juvenile, hoping I can’t see them.
27th July 2022 27th Jul 22

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
188% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful capture through the long grasses.
July 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise