Photo 687
Crane family
Processing some photos from our recent trip; Sandhill cranes, 2 adults and a juvenile, hoping I can’t see them.
27th July 2022
27th Jul 22
1
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
20th July 2022 11:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful capture through the long grasses.
July 28th, 2022
