Photo 778
…they’re back…
Still have lots of snow, but spotting the return of some early migratory birds certainly makes one think Spring!
14th March 2023
14th Mar 23
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Diana
ace
A wonderful capture of them in this habitat, I love the tones.
March 15th, 2023
