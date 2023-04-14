Previous
egret one by amyk
Photo 802

egret one

…first egret sightings of the year, Wednesday at Nayanquing Point…
14th April 2023 14th Apr 23

amyK

Mags ace
Beautiful capture!
April 15th, 2023  
