Previous
Next
contemplative crane… by amyk
Photo 801

contemplative crane…

…or so it appeared to me. Not the greatest photo as it was distant and windy but did a little editing to it as I just liked the scene.
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
219% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Larry Steager ace
Well composed.
April 14th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful! I love the sparkling light on the water in the background.
April 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise