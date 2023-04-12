Previous
mute swan by amyk
mute swan

First trip to Nayanquing Point wildlife area this year…really windy so not ideal for photography but managed to get a few I liked.
12th April 2023 12th Apr 23

amyK

a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Rick ace
Great find and capture.
April 13th, 2023  
Kathy ace
This is a good one. The wind blowing the water made for a nice bokeh in the background.
April 13th, 2023  
