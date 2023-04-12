Sign up
Photo 800
mute swan
First trip to Nayanquing Point wildlife area this year…really windy so not ideal for photography but managed to get a few I liked.
12th April 2023
12th Apr 23
2
4
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
12th April 2023 12:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Rick
ace
Great find and capture.
April 13th, 2023
Kathy
ace
This is a good one. The wind blowing the water made for a nice bokeh in the background.
April 13th, 2023
