marty plays tourist by amyk
marty plays tourist

Tourist area, northern Michigan and Marty got into the spirit peeking through a photo cut-out board….for the 52week challenge, week 26 “humor”
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

amyK

eDorre ace
Giggles! Great shot
July 6th, 2023  
