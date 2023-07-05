Sign up
Previous
Photo 829
marty plays tourist
Tourist area, northern Michigan and Marty got into the spirit peeking through a photo cut-out board….for the 52week challenge, week 26 “humor”
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
1
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4019
photos
188
followers
251
following
227% complete
822
823
824
825
826
827
828
829
3103
3104
3105
3106
3107
3108
829
3109
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
24th May 2023 8:03pm
Tags
52wc-2023-w26
eDorre
ace
Giggles! Great shot
July 6th, 2023
