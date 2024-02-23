Previous
Catching up on the 52week challenge, week 7 “choose your color”. A late afternoon walk and I was enjoying the golden light in the trees and on the river.
Maggiemae ace
Love the colours! ...and the placid beauty of the water!
February 24th, 2024  
Annie D ace
What a beautiful image....colours, tones and reflections are glorious
February 24th, 2024  
