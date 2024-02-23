Sign up
golden
Catching up on the 52week challenge, week 7 “choose your color”. A late afternoon walk and I was enjoying the golden light in the trees and on the river.
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4292
photos
199
followers
263
following
237% complete
Tags
52wc-2024-w7
Maggiemae
ace
Love the colours! ...and the placid beauty of the water!
February 24th, 2024
Annie D
ace
What a beautiful image....colours, tones and reflections are glorious
February 24th, 2024
