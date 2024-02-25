Previous
inside the hydrangea by amyk
inside the hydrangea

for the 52week challenge, week 8 "fill the frame". hydrangeas are brown this time of year so have spiced this up a bit (or a lot)
25th February 2024 25th Feb 24

amyK

