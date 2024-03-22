Sign up
Previous
Photo 875
Spring, interrupted2
American Robin, checking the birdbath fountain (birdbath has a heater for the water and lights , hence the blue tint in the photo)
22nd March 2024
22nd Mar 24
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
22nd March 2024 10:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
