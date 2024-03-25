Sign up
Photo 877
shapes & signs
52week challenge, week 12 “signs”…enjoying the symmetry in this scene
25th March 2024
25th Mar 24
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Tags
52wc-2024-w12
CC Folk
ace
A very nice capture.
March 26th, 2024
