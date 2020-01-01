Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Next
Photo 1
Texting while waiting expectantly for 2024
Crowds gathering on the steps of the Shrine of Remembrance. After the awful weather we have had, last night's weather was perfect for family gatherings and fireworks.
1st January 2020
1st Jan 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
969
photos
103
followers
113
following
261% complete
View this month »
948
949
950
951
952
953
954
955
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
31st December 2023 8:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sixws-146
,
get-pushed-596
Suzanne
ace
Please note that the date on this photo is incorrect. it should read 1st January 2024. However, 2024 is not appearing in the list of years when posting . See discussion post about this issue:
https://365project.org/discuss/general/48771/unable-to-load-photo-for-1-1-2024
I will correct the date when I can.
December 31st, 2023
Suzanne
ace
This is the first time I have taken part in the Get Pushed challenge and not sure if this qualifies and I am not sure whether I have the mechanics of this correct (@northy ?). Bec
@walksnaplove
challenged me to create a narrative in a single shot. This was a little like the Six Word Story challenge which I love participating in.
The narrative in this shot: last night was an absolutely perfect New Year's Eve weather-wise. Families began gathering at dusk for the first fireworks session, called 'the kiddies fireworks'. The lawns around the Shrine of Remembrance lawns are a popular place from which to view the fireworks along the Yarra River and in the Botanic Gardens. The atmosphere was really calm, joyous and happy. This group of four people were all texting while they waited.
December 31st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I will correct the date when I can.
The narrative in this shot: last night was an absolutely perfect New Year's Eve weather-wise. Families began gathering at dusk for the first fireworks session, called 'the kiddies fireworks'. The lawns around the Shrine of Remembrance lawns are a popular place from which to view the fireworks along the Yarra River and in the Botanic Gardens. The atmosphere was really calm, joyous and happy. This group of four people were all texting while they waited.