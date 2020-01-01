Next
Texting while waiting expectantly for 2024 by ankers70
Photo 1

Texting while waiting expectantly for 2024



Crowds gathering on the steps of the Shrine of Remembrance. After the awful weather we have had, last night's weather was perfect for family gatherings and fireworks.


1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
261% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Please note that the date on this photo is incorrect. it should read 1st January 2024. However, 2024 is not appearing in the list of years when posting . See discussion post about this issue: https://365project.org/discuss/general/48771/unable-to-load-photo-for-1-1-2024

I will correct the date when I can.
December 31st, 2023  
Suzanne ace
This is the first time I have taken part in the Get Pushed challenge and not sure if this qualifies and I am not sure whether I have the mechanics of this correct (@northy ?). Bec @walksnaplove challenged me to create a narrative in a single shot. This was a little like the Six Word Story challenge which I love participating in.

The narrative in this shot: last night was an absolutely perfect New Year's Eve weather-wise. Families began gathering at dusk for the first fireworks session, called 'the kiddies fireworks'. The lawns around the Shrine of Remembrance lawns are a popular place from which to view the fireworks along the Yarra River and in the Botanic Gardens. The atmosphere was really calm, joyous and happy. This group of four people were all texting while they waited.
December 31st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise