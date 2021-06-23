Sign up
From Market St, Melbourne
The lights are above the entrance of the Old Melbourne Harbour Trust building erected in 1929 and occupied by the Harbour Trust until 1982. It is now heritage listed as an illustrative example of 20th Century Revival Architecture in Melbourne.
23rd June 2021
23rd Jun 21
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
