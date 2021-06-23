Previous
Next
From Market St, Melbourne by ankers70
33 / 365

From Market St, Melbourne

The lights are above the entrance of the Old Melbourne Harbour Trust building erected in 1929 and occupied by the Harbour Trust until 1982. It is now heritage listed as an illustrative example of 20th Century Revival Architecture in Melbourne.

23rd June 2021 23rd Jun 21

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise