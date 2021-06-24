Sign up
Australia 108, Melbourne
Tallest building in Australia by roof height and second tallest by full height. Quite stark but with some playful aspects, with some added greenery at the base, reminiscent perhaps of Hundertwasser.
24th June 2021
24th Jun 21
Suzanne
