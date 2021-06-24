Previous
Next
Australia 108, Melbourne by ankers70
34 / 365

Australia 108, Melbourne

Tallest building in Australia by roof height and second tallest by full height. Quite stark but with some playful aspects, with some added greenery at the base, reminiscent perhaps of Hundertwasser.
24th June 2021 24th Jun 21

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise